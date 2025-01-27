Sania Mirza Net Worth: Prize money, earnings, assets of tennis star

Sports
Former Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza has several significant achievements to her name, holding numerous impressive records
Sania is currently a commentator for the Australian Open, working with the Sony Sports Network
The tennis player has established her own academy, providing training and facilities to aspiring young players
Sania Mirza's net worth is estimated to be around 270 crore rupees, according to reports
Throughout her career, Sania Mirza has won substantial prize money, totaling up to 63 crore rupees
Her primary income sources are brand endorsements and commentary work. She is associated with several major brands
Sania Mirza began her tennis career in 2003 and has competed in the Olympics four times
PHOTOS: Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai dating cricketer Siraj?
Arshdeep Singh Net Worth: Know his assets, IPL Salary and more
Rishabh Pant becomes IPL 2025's richest captain with LSG
Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti Ahlawat: Know education, career and more