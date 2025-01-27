Sports

Sania Mirza Net Worth: Prize money, earnings, assets of tennis star

Sania Mirza's Achievements

Former Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza has several significant achievements to her name, holding numerous impressive records

Current Pursuits

Sania is currently a commentator for the Australian Open, working with the Sony Sports Network

Her Own Tennis Academy

The tennis player has established her own academy, providing training and facilities to aspiring young players

A Master of Earnings

Sania Mirza's net worth is estimated to be around 270 crore rupees, according to reports

Millions in Prize Money

Throughout her career, Sania Mirza has won substantial prize money, totaling up to 63 crore rupees

Income Sources

Her primary income sources are brand endorsements and commentary work. She is associated with several major brands

Olympic Appearances

Sania Mirza began her tennis career in 2003 and has competed in the Olympics four times

