Rishabh Pant becomes IPL 2025's richest captain with LSG

Sports
Rishabh Pant has a big responsibility ahead of IPL 2025. Lucknow Super Giants has chosen him as captain.
Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka said Rishabh Pant will be one of the best captains.
Goenka said Pant will be better than Dhoni in the next decade and will make a name for himself as a captain like Dhoni.
Rishabh Pant is the highest paid captain in IPL history, surpassing Australian cricketer Pat Cummins.
Lucknow bought Rishabh Pant for 27 crores, making him the highest-paid player in the IPL. Hyderabad acquired Cummins for 20.50 crores.
If Pant's team plays 14 matches in IPL 2025, he will earn 1.92 crores per match.
LSG has not yet won the IPL trophy. They have placed their faith in Pant for the next season, giving him a huge responsibility.
