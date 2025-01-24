Sports

Rishabh Pant becomes IPL 2025's richest captain with LSG

IPL 2025 - Captain Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has a big responsibility ahead of IPL 2025. Lucknow Super Giants has chosen him as captain.

Best IPL Captain?

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka said Rishabh Pant will be one of the best captains.

Comparison with Dhoni

Goenka said Pant will be better than Dhoni in the next decade and will make a name for himself as a captain like Dhoni.

Highest Paid Captain

Rishabh Pant is the highest paid captain in IPL history, surpassing Australian cricketer Pat Cummins.

Pant's IPL Salary?

Lucknow bought Rishabh Pant for 27 crores, making him the highest-paid player in the IPL. Hyderabad acquired Cummins for 20.50 crores.

Crores per match?

If Pant's team plays 14 matches in IPL 2025, he will earn 1.92 crores per match.

LSG yet to win the trophy

LSG has not yet won the IPL trophy. They have placed their faith in Pant for the next season, giving him a huge responsibility.

