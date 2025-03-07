Sports

Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Guler, potential summer exits

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top European clubs linked to exciting new signings. Check out the latest rumors.

Kobbie Mainoo to Chelsea?

Manchester United are in talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract, but Chelsea are also interested in the teenager, and he would demand a higher salary than Cole Palmer.

Marc Casado with €80m price tag

Manchester United are also willing to spend big on Barcelona's Marc Casado, with a reported price tag of €80m (£67m). However, they face competition from Chelsea.

Man Utd's goalkeeper interest

Manchester United are tracking Burnley's James Trafford, despite Andre Onana's intention to stay at the club. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof is nearing an exit from Manchester United.

Benjamin Sesko on Liverpool's radar

If Barcelona gets Luiz Diaz, Liverpool will try to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea. 

Richarlison's Tottenham Hotspur exit

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison may be offered a return to Everton this summer, while Newcastle are eyeing Fiorentina's Moise Kean if Alexander Isak leaves the club.

Rare Real Madrid to Barcelona transfer?

In a potential and rare Barca-Madrid transfer, Barcelona are interested in signing Real Madrid's backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

Multiple clubs vying for Leao's sign

Chelsea are also eyeing new signings, including AC Milan's Rafael Leao. The Portuguese forward is also wanted by Liverpool and Barcelona.

Loan deals

Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Endrick may be sent out on loan deals, with RB Leipzig interested in both youngsters.

