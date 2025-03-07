Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Guler, potential summer exits

Sports
The summer transfer window is heating up, with several top European clubs linked to exciting new signings. Check out the latest rumors.
Manchester United are in talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract, but Chelsea are also interested in the teenager, and he would demand a higher salary than Cole Palmer.
Manchester United are also willing to spend big on Barcelona's Marc Casado, with a reported price tag of €80m (£67m). However, they face competition from Chelsea.
Manchester United are tracking Burnley's James Trafford, despite Andre Onana's intention to stay at the club. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof is nearing an exit from Manchester United.
If Barcelona gets Luiz Diaz, Liverpool will try to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea.
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison may be offered a return to Everton this summer, while Newcastle are eyeing Fiorentina's Moise Kean if Alexander Isak leaves the club.
In a potential and rare Barca-Madrid transfer, Barcelona are interested in signing Real Madrid's backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who is also wanted by Manchester United.
Chelsea are also eyeing new signings, including AC Milan's Rafael Leao. The Portuguese forward is also wanted by Liverpool and Barcelona.
Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Endrick may be sent out on loan deals, with RB Leipzig interested in both youngsters.
