Sports

Virat Kohli: RCB star’s top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL

Image credits: ANI

Virat Kohli vs Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli has a great record against Delhi Capitals, amassing 1057 runs, including 10 fifties, at an average of 50.33 in 29 matches.

Image credits: ANI

Virat Kohli’s top knocks against Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli has produced incredible performances against Delhi Capitals over the years. Let’s take a look at his top 5 knocks against his home franchise in the IPL.

Image credits: ANI

1. 99 in 2013

Virat Kohli’s best performance against DC came in 2013, where he played a brilliant knock of 99 off 58 balls before his unfortunate run-out in Bengaluru.

Image credits: Getty

2. 79 in 2016

Kohli’s second performance against Capitals was in 2016, where he played an innings of 79 off 48 balls to help RCB post a total of 191/5, but his effort went in vain.
 

Image credits: PTI

3. 73 in 2012

Another best knock by RCB star batter against Delhi Capitals came in 2012, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 53 balls to help the side post a solid total of 215/1 on the board.

Image credits: Getty

4. 70 in 2018

Virat Kohli’s fourth best knock against Delhi Capitals came in 2018, when he smashed 70 runs off just 40 balls in a commanding 182-run chase.

Image credits: Getty

5. 65 in 2013

One of the best knocks by Virat Kohli against Delhi Capitals came in 2013, when played a match-winning  innings of 65 off 50 balls in their 153-run chase.

Image credits: Getty

Virat Kohli's Instagram strategy: 10 must-know branding secrets

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT crushed RR by 58 runs

Rice to Gyokeres: Top 5 free kick goals of 2025 so far

Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors