Sports
Virat Kohli has a great record against Delhi Capitals, amassing 1057 runs, including 10 fifties, at an average of 50.33 in 29 matches.
Virat Kohli has produced incredible performances against Delhi Capitals over the years. Let’s take a look at his top 5 knocks against his home franchise in the IPL.
Virat Kohli’s best performance against DC came in 2013, where he played a brilliant knock of 99 off 58 balls before his unfortunate run-out in Bengaluru.
Kohli’s second performance against Capitals was in 2016, where he played an innings of 79 off 48 balls to help RCB post a total of 191/5, but his effort went in vain.
Another best knock by RCB star batter against Delhi Capitals came in 2012, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 53 balls to help the side post a solid total of 215/1 on the board.
Virat Kohli’s fourth best knock against Delhi Capitals came in 2018, when he smashed 70 runs off just 40 balls in a commanding 182-run chase.
One of the best knocks by Virat Kohli against Delhi Capitals came in 2013, when played a match-winning innings of 65 off 50 balls in their 153-run chase.
Virat Kohli's Instagram strategy: 10 must-know branding secrets
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT crushed RR by 58 runs
Rice to Gyokeres: Top 5 free kick goals of 2025 so far
Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors