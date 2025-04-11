Sports

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How DC secured 6-wicket win over RCB

Image credits: ANI

Phil Salt takes on Mitchell Starc

RCB opener Phil Salt went bonkers against DC pacer Mitchell Starc as he smashed him for 30 runs in an over.

Image credits: ANI

Salt and Kohli bizarre mix-up

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli were involved in a bizarre mix-up, resulting in the former getting run-out at the striker’s end.

Image credits: ANI

Padikkal, Livingstone, and Jitesh flop with bat

Devdutt Padikkal (1), Liam Livingstone (4), and Jitesh Sharma (3) failed to deliver when they were needed the most by the team.

Image credits: ANI

Tim David’s quick cameo knock

Tim David unleashed his firepower in the lower-order as he played a quick unbeaten knock of 37 off 20 balls to help RCB post a total of 163/7.

Image credits: ANI

Vipraj and Kuldeep shine with the ball

Vipraj Nigam (2/18) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) played pivotal roles for DC to ensure RCB were restricted to below 200.

Image credits: ANI

DC lose three wickets in powerplay

Chasing a 164-run target, Delhi Capitals suffered an early collapse in their batting as they lost Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Abhishek Porel for 30 runs in 4.3 overs.

Image credits: ANI

KL Rahul’s fiery knock at home

KL Rahul continued with his redemption mode as he played a fiery unbeaten match-winning knock of 93 off 53 balls at an impressive 175.67.

Image credits: ANI

Tristan Stubbs’s vital contribution

Tristan Stubbs chipped in with innings of 38 off 23 balls to help DC chase down a 164-run target with 13 balls to spare.

Image credits: ANI

Delhi Capitals continue unbeaten run

With a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals have remained the only unbeaten team in the ongoing IPL season, as they won all four matches thus far.

Image credits: ANI

