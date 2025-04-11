IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How DC secured 6-wicket win over RCB

Sports
RCB opener Phil Salt went bonkers against DC pacer Mitchell Starc as he smashed him for 30 runs in an over.
Phil Salt and Virat Kohli were involved in a bizarre mix-up, resulting in the former getting run-out at the striker’s end.
Devdutt Padikkal (1), Liam Livingstone (4), and Jitesh Sharma (3) failed to deliver when they were needed the most by the team.
Tim David unleashed his firepower in the lower-order as he played a quick unbeaten knock of 37 off 20 balls to help RCB post a total of 163/7.
Vipraj Nigam (2/18) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) played pivotal roles for DC to ensure RCB were restricted to below 200.
Chasing a 164-run target, Delhi Capitals suffered an early collapse in their batting as they lost Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Abhishek Porel for 30 runs in 4.3 overs.
KL Rahul continued with his redemption mode as he played a fiery unbeaten match-winning knock of 93 off 53 balls at an impressive 175.67.
Tristan Stubbs chipped in with innings of 38 off 23 balls to help DC chase down a 164-run target with 13 balls to spare.
With a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals have remained the only unbeaten team in the ongoing IPL season, as they won all four matches thus far.
