Sachin to Smriti: 7 Star cricketers who received Naman Award 2025

Sports
On Saturday, select players were honored with the NAMAN Award by the BCCI. Let's take a look at them.
Former Indian legendary player Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was honored with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently bid farewell to international cricket, was honored with the BCCI Special Award.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his fast bowling worldwide, received the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer.
Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana scored the most runs in 2024, earning her the Best Women's International Cricketer award.
Sarfaraz Khan, who made a brilliant debut for Team India, received the Best International Debut award.
Asha Shobhana, who made a fantastic debut for the Indian women's team, received the Best International Debut award.
