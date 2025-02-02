Sports
A look at 6 stars who shone during the ICC mega event
A standout performer, Trisha G amassed 309 runs from 7 matches, which included a century against Scotland
Kamalini is the 3rd-highest run-getter of the tournament with 143 runs, including two half-centuries
Sanika amassed a total of 95 runs in the tournament from 6 innings and is placed as the 6th highest run-getter of the event
The slow left-arm bowler finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets; best figures 5/5 vs Malaysia
Another slow left-armer, Aayushi bagged 14 wickets in 7 matches with an economy rate of 3.01
In 6 matches, Parunika claimed 10 wickets with an economy rate of 2.71
