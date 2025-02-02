Alonso to Zidane: Top 5 candidates to replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid

FOOTBALL
As Carlo Ancelotti's departure from Real Madrid looms, the search for his successor has begun. Five names have emerged as top candidates for the manager role at Los Blancos.
Xabi Alonso, currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, is the frontrunner for the position. His impressive performance in Germany and tactical prowess make him an attractive candidate.
Zinedine Zidane, who enjoyed tremendous success during his two spells at Real Madrid, is also a potential candidate. His return would be welcomed by many fans.
Alvaro Arbeloa, a former right-back and current coach of Real Madrid's U18 team, is another option. He has guided the team to multiple titles.
Another strong contender is Raul, a Real Madrid legend and current manager of Real Madrid Castilla. He has demonstrated his leadership skills and developed young talent.
Antonio Conte has transformed Napoli, making him a potential candidate. Despite a chaotic summer, Conte has lead Napoli to the top of the Serie A table.
