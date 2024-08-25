FOOTBALL
The Senegalese footballer initially played for home town club Casa Sports.
Jackson joined Villarreal in 2019 and played for the their youth teams before joining the first team in 2022. The forward scored 12 La Liga goals in his first top flight campaign.
Chelsea signed one of the most exciting striker's in Spain for USD 32 million. The Senegal international penned a 8-year contract with the Premier League side.
Jackson earns an average annual salary of USD 3.3 milion with Chelsea
Jackson made his international debut against Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and has played 14 matches for the Senegal national team so far.