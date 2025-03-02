Vinicius Jr: 10 reasons why he should leave Real Madrid for Saudi move

Sports
Having faced repeated racism over the last few years, moving to Saudi could provide a more respectful environment and focus on his game without any discrimination.
With a €1 billion contract over a period of 5 years, Vinicius Jr would become one of the highest-paid athletes in history.
With the Saudi Pro League rapidly growing, he could be the face of its expansion like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema.
Spanish media often scrutinises unfairly amid racism, so a move to Saudi Arabia could offer a less toxic atmosphere.
Since the Saudi league has a less intense playing style, it could help Vinicius Junior to extend his career longevity.
Moving to Saudi at his peak would make him a trailblazer for other elite players from across Europe considering the league.
Vinicius would be the undisputed marquee player after moving to Saudi, with unparalleled respect and importance.
Unlike the hostility he faces in Spain, a move to Saudi could make his adaptation smoother.
The Saudi league offers a chance to enjoy football with less pressure and fewer external demands.
Rather than being just another Madrid legend, Vinicius could redefine football in the Middle East by joining the Saudi Pro League club.
Mbappe to Dembele: 10 players who have outscored Salah in 2025
Hardik Pandya to Mohammad Shami: 5 Indian cricket enjoying in Dubai
MS Dhoni: 10 captaincy mantras from 'Captain Cool' to inspire leaders
Mohamed Salah: 10 reasons why he is irreplaceable at Liverpool