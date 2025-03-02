Sports

Vinicius Jr: 10 reasons why he should leave Real Madrid for Saudi move

Image credits: Getty

1. Escape constant racism in Spain

Having faced repeated racism over the last few years, moving to Saudi could provide a more respectful environment and focus on his game without any discrimination.

Image credits: Getty

2. Unmatched financial offer

With a €1 billion contract over a period of 5 years, Vinicius Jr would become one of the highest-paid athletes in history.

Image credits: Getty

3. New challenge and league growth

With the Saudi Pro League rapidly growing, he could be the face of its expansion like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema.

Image credits: Getty

4. Less media pressure

Spanish media often scrutinises unfairly amid racism, so a move to Saudi Arabia could offer a less toxic atmosphere.

Image credits: Getty

5. Reduced physical and mental strain

Since the Saudi league has a less intense playing style, it could help Vinicius Junior to extend his career longevity.

Image credits: Getty

6. Pioneer status

Moving to Saudi at his peak would make him a trailblazer for other elite players from across Europe considering the league.

Image credits: Getty

7. Guaranteed star status

Vinicius would be the undisputed marquee player after moving to Saudi, with unparalleled respect and importance.

Image credits: Getty

8. Cultural comfort and support

Unlike the hostility he faces in Spain, a move to Saudi could make his adaptation smoother.

Image credits: Getty

9. Less pressure, more enjoyment

The Saudi league offers a chance to enjoy football with less pressure and  fewer external demands.

Image credits: Getty

10. Opportunity to make history

Rather than being just another Madrid legend, Vinicius could redefine football in the Middle East by joining the Saudi Pro League club.

Image credits: Getty

