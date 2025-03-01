MS Dhoni: 10 captaincy mantras from 'Captain Cool' to inspire leaders

Sports
Dhoni’s calm demeanor in crunch situations set him apart as a true leader.
Whether with the bat, gloves, or strategy, he always puts the team first.
Backing young talent and giving them confidence was a hallmark of his captaincy.
From promoting himself in the 2011 World Cup final to last-over bowling gambles, he took calculated risks.
His ability to stay composed, win or lose, kept the team motivated.
Dhoni evolved with the game, adjusting tactics based on conditions and opposition.
His ability to time chases perfectly made him one of the best finishers in cricket.
Success never changed him, and he always credited the team.
He fostered unity and ensured every player felt valued.
Dhoni’s smooth transition from captain to mentor is a lesson in humility and foresight.
Mohamed Salah: 10 reasons why he is irreplaceable at Liverpool
Lionel Messi unplugged: What Inter Miami star told about future & MLS
Shubman Gill: 10 reasons why he's team India's most eligible bachelor
Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent