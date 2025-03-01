Sports

MS Dhoni: 10 captaincy mantras from 'Captain Cool' to inspire leaders

Image credits: Getty

1. Stay Cool Under Pressure

Dhoni’s calm demeanor in crunch situations set him apart as a true leader.

2. Lead by Example

Whether with the bat, gloves, or strategy, he always puts the team first.

3. Trust Your Players

Backing young talent and giving them confidence was a hallmark of his captaincy.

4. Make Bold Decisions

From promoting himself in the 2011 World Cup final to last-over bowling gambles, he took calculated risks.

5. Keep Emotions in Check

His ability to stay composed, win or lose, kept the team motivated.

6. Adaptability is Key

Dhoni evolved with the game, adjusting tactics based on conditions and opposition.

7. Master the Art of Finishing

His ability to time chases perfectly made him one of the best finishers in cricket.

8. Stay Grounded

Success never changed him, and he always credited the team.

9. Build a Strong Team Culture

He fostered unity and ensured every player felt valued.

10. Know When to Step Back

Dhoni’s smooth transition from captain to mentor is a lesson in humility and foresight.

