Mbappe to Dembele: 10 players who have outscored Salah in 2025

Mohamed Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool and is a Ballon d'Or candidate. But, there are 10 players from across the world who outscored his tally of 10 goals in 2025.
Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy has been in scintillating form, scoring 11 goals in his last 12 appearances across all competitions.
Gustavo Henrique, currently playing in the Iraq Stars League, has scored one more goal than Salah since the turn of the year.
Lennart Thy, playing in the Singapore Premier League, has averaged a goal every 57 minutes in 2025, outperforming Salah's average of a goal every 107 minutes.
Surprisingly, Emam Ashour, an Egyptian midfielder, has outscored Salah, with 12 goals in his last 12 appearances for Al Ahly FC in the Egyptian Premier League.
Brazilian forward Alex, playing in the Indonesian top flight, has scored 12 goals in his last seven appearances, boasting an impressive strike rate.
Marcos Leonardo, playing alongside high-profile teammates in Saudi Arabia, has started 2025 in prolific form, scoring 13 goals in 11 appearances.
Kylian Mbappe, now settled at Real Madrid, has already scored two hat-tricks since the turn of the year, including one against Manchester City in the Champions League.
Youssef En-Nesyri, Fenerbahce's forward, has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side, outscoring the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ciro Immobile.
Ousmane Dembele, PSG's winger, has taken on the mantle as the club's main outlet, scoring 16 goals in his first 11 appearances of 2025, averaging a strike every 48 minutes.
19-year-old Laotian Peeter Phanthavong is currently the highest-scoring player in 2025, with 16 goals in just nine appearances for Ezra FC, averaging a goal every 42 minutes.
