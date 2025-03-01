Sports

Mbappe to Dembele: 10 players who have outscored Salah in 2025

Mohamed Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool and is a Ballon d'Or candidate. But, there are 10 players from across the world who outscored his tally of 10 goals in 2025.

10. Serhou Guirassy - 11 Goals

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy has been in scintillating form, scoring 11 goals in his last 12 appearances across all competitions. 

9. Gustavo Henrique - 11 Goals

Gustavo Henrique, currently playing in the Iraq Stars League, has scored one more goal than Salah since the turn of the year.

8. Lennart Thy - 11 Goals

Lennart Thy, playing in the Singapore Premier League, has averaged a goal every 57 minutes in 2025, outperforming Salah's average of a goal every 107 minutes.

7. Emam Ashour - 12 Goals

Surprisingly, Emam Ashour, an Egyptian midfielder, has outscored Salah, with 12 goals in his last 12 appearances for Al Ahly FC in the Egyptian Premier League.

6. Alex - 12 Goals

Brazilian forward Alex, playing in the Indonesian top flight, has scored 12 goals in his last seven appearances, boasting an impressive strike rate.

5. Marcos Leonardo - 13 Goals

Marcos Leonardo, playing alongside high-profile teammates in Saudi Arabia, has started 2025 in prolific form, scoring 13 goals in 11 appearances.

4. Kylian Mbappe - 14 Goals

Kylian Mbappe, now settled at Real Madrid, has already scored two hat-tricks since the turn of the year, including one against Manchester City in the Champions League.

3. Youssef En-Nesyri - 15 Goals

Youssef En-Nesyri, Fenerbahce's forward, has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side, outscoring the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ciro Immobile.

2. Ousmane Dembele - 16 Goals

Ousmane Dembele, PSG's winger, has taken on the mantle as the club's main outlet, scoring 16 goals in his first 11 appearances of 2025, averaging a strike every 48 minutes.

1. Peeter Phanthavong - 16 Goals

19-year-old Laotian Peeter Phanthavong is currently the highest-scoring player in 2025, with 16 goals in just nine appearances for Ezra FC, averaging a goal every 42 minutes.

