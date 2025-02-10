Rohit Sharma's luxury collection of luxury cars revealed: CHECK HERE

Sports
Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently the subject of discussion. The main reason behind this is the stormy innings played against England in Cuttack.
Rohit Sharma played an explosive innings of 119 runs off 76 balls against England in the second ODI. During this, 13 fours and six sixes came off his bat.
With this, Rohit Sharma made a strong comeback to international cricket after a long time. The last century from his bat came against Afghanistan on October 11, 2023.
Apart from cricket, Rohit Sharma is also in a lot of discussion about his personal life. He is considered a happy-go-lucky person who has a lot of fun.
The Indian captain likes many types of cars. He has a collection of luxury cars. All the cars are said to be quite expensive.
Rohit owns a Lamborghini Urus, BMW M5, Mercedes GLS 350D, Range Rover HSE LWB, Toyota Fortuner, BMW X3, Skoda Laura, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
According to reports, Rohit Sharma's most favorite car is the Skoda Laura. It is a mid-size sedan, which he prefers to travel in.
MI Cape Town wins SA20 title: 11 titles won by Mumbai franchise
Real Madrid: Bale to Di Maria, 6 underrated players in club's history
FC Barcelona: Keita to Rakitic, 6 underrated players in club's history
Lionel Messi: 6 unbreakable records of Inter Miami star