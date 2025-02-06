Sports

Lionel Messi: 10 unbreakable records of Inter Miami star

Argentine football legend and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has achieved several records in his career. Here are 10 records that are likely to be unbreakable. 
 

Image credits: LionelMessi/Instagram

1. La Liga goal-scoring record

Lionel Messi holds the record of 474 goals in the history of La Liga. This feat is unlikely to be broken in the near future. 
 

Image credits: Getty

2. Most goals for single club

Messi has been a legend of FC Barcelona  and has netted 672 goals for a Catalan club, which is a record for the most goals for a single club. 

 

Image credits: Getty

3. Most Ballon d’Or awards

Lionel Messi has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards in his career, making him the most decorated player for the highest individual honour. 
 

Image credits: Getty

4. Most contributions in FIFA World Cups

Lionel Messi holds the record for most goal contributions in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with 21 through goals and assists. 
 

 

Image credits: Instagram

5. Most European gold shoes

Lionel Messi has six golden shoes in the history of European football, the most by any player. This record is unlikely to be shattered. 
 

Image credits: Getty

6. Most goals in a calendar year

Another record of Lionel Messi is unlikely to break by any footballers, which is a record of 91 goals scored in a single calendar year (2012)
 

Image credits: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu': Know origin of CR7's iconic celebration

Marcus Stoinis retires from ODIs: Top 5 innings by all-rounder

Virat Kohli ruled out of 1st India vs England ODI clash; here's why

Wealth showdown: Net worth of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compared