Sports
Argentine football legend and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has achieved several records in his career. Here are 10 records that are likely to be unbreakable.
Lionel Messi holds the record of 474 goals in the history of La Liga. This feat is unlikely to be broken in the near future.
Messi has been a legend of FC Barcelona and has netted 672 goals for a Catalan club, which is a record for the most goals for a single club.
Lionel Messi has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards in his career, making him the most decorated player for the highest individual honour.
Lionel Messi holds the record for most goal contributions in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with 21 through goals and assists.
Lionel Messi has six golden shoes in the history of European football, the most by any player. This record is unlikely to be shattered.
Another record of Lionel Messi is unlikely to break by any footballers, which is a record of 91 goals scored in a single calendar year (2012)
