Real Madrid: Bale to Di Maria, 6 underrated players in club's history

FOOTBALL
Real Madrid has a rich history of superstar players, but there are also several underrated athletes who have made significant contributions to the team's success.
The Portuguese defender joined Real Madrid in 2007 and had a rollercoaster career. He also had great moments, including a Man of the Match performance against Barcelona in 2008.
The Welsh winger joined Real Madrid in 2013 and was crucial in four UCL title wins. However, his injuries and controversies often overshadowed his contributions.
The Argentine midfielder joined Real Madrid in 2010 and was in the team's success, including winning the UCL in 2014. However, he was often underrated and underappreciated.
The Spanish winger/right-back has been with Real Madrid since his youth days. Known for his energy, adaptability, and work rate, he won multiple titles, including two UCL crowns.
Nacho was with Real Madrid since 2001 and has played in various positions, including center-back and full-back. Despite his consistency, he was never held in high regard.
The Costa Rican goalkeeper signed for Real Madrid in 2014. Despite being overshadowed by Iker Casillas and Thibaut Courtois, he was key in numerous title wins, including three UCL.
