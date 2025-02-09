MI Cape Town wins SA20 title: 11 titles won by Mumbai franchise

Sports
MI Cape Town clinched their maiden SA20 title by defeating Sunrisers Eastern Cape Town in the final. Take a look at other 10 titles won by Mumbai Indians' franchise.
The first league title won by Mumbai Indians was the 2011 Champions League T20 triumph by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.
Mumbai Indians clinched their maiden IPL title in 2013, defeating rivals Chennai Super Kings in the final.
Mumbai Indians reclaimed their Champions League T20 triumph by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the 2013 title clash.
Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to secure their second IPL triumph in the final.
Mumbai Indians clinched their third IPL triumph with a 1-run thrilling win against Pune Super Giants in the final.
Mumbai Indians equalled Chennai Super Kings record of four IPL titles by defeating the same team in the 2019 final.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians scripted history by becoming the first IPL team to win 5 titles when they defeated Delhi Capitals in the 2019 Final.
Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur won the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) by defeating Delhi Capitals in the 2023 Final.
Mumbai Indians won their first overseas franchise T20 league title when MI New York clinched their maiden MLC title by defeating Seattle Orcas in the final.
MI Emirates got their hands on ILT20 Trophy by defeating Dubai Capitals in the 2024 Final.
