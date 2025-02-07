FC Barcelona: Keita to Rakitic, 6 underrated players in club's history

FOOTBALL
In FC Barcelona's storied history, contributions of certain players were overlooked in favor of more illustrious teammates. Let's look at the underrated players in club's history.
Adriano's tenure at Barcelona was marked by his remarkable versatility. The Brazilian full-back could play on both sides of the defense, and adapted to different formations.
Ivan Rakitic early years at Barcelona was phenomenal. The Croatian midfielder's tireless work rate, defensive skills, and goal-scoring made him a key part of Luis Enrique's team.
Pedro's contributions to Barcelona are often overlooked, but ability to play across the front line, his goal-scoring prowess, and his selflessness made him a vital component.
Rafa Márquez's impact on Barcelona's 2008/09 season was significant, despite his campaign being cut short by injury. The Mexican defender had exceptional qualities.
Ludovic Giuly's was key in Barcelona's 2004/05 La Liga title-winning campaign. The double-digit tally in his debut season and goal in the UCL semis were crucial.
Seydou Keita's Barcelona career was marked by his incredible versatility and consistency. His defensive skills, and his attacking prowess made him a trusted player of Guardiola.
