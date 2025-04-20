Rohit Sharma: MI star batter’s top 5 IPL knocks vs CSK at Wankhede

MI veteran opener has a good record against Chennai Super Kings at his home ground, amassing 446 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 49.55 in 11 matches.
While Rohit Sharma has an impressive record while playing against CSK at Wankhede Stadium, let’s take a look at top 5 knocks against MI’s rivals at his home ground.
Rohit registered his first IPL century at home against CSK, scoring an unbeaten 105 off 63 balls, but his effort went in vain as MI lost by 20 runs while chasing 207-run target.
Rohit Sharma’s second-best performance against CSK at Wankhede came in 2011, playing a brilliant knock of 87 off 48 balls in MI’s 8-run win.
MI star batter played a match-winning knock of 60 off 46 balls against CSK in front of his home crowd to help the side chase down a 174-run target.
Rohit Sharma played an innings of 50 off 31 balls against CSK at Wankhede to help MI post a total of 183/7, but in vain as they MI failed to defend the total.
Rohit Sharma played an impactful unbeaten innings of 39 off 30 balls to help MI post a total of 139/5, which was successfully defended by bowlers, bundling CSK for 79.
