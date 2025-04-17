Axar Patel net worth: DC skipper’s career earnings and endorsements

Axar Patel is currently leading Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL season. Under his captaincy, DC won 5 matches in their 6 outings and are currently at top of the points table.
The Delhi Capitals skipper and Team India’s all-rounder has an estimated net worth of 50 crore.
Axar Patel is expected to receive INR 16.5 crore from Delhi Capitals after IPL 2025. As a Grade B contract player, he receives 3 crore annually from the BCCI.
From his IPL debut in 2013 till 2024, Axar Patel earned a total earnings of 57.6 crore. His IPL salary is expected to increase at the end of the ongoing season.
Axar Patel has endorsement deals with several brands, including Boat, SG Cricket, JSW Sports, Fixderma, Nothing, Fitfeast, Apollo, FanCode, and Jio.
As per the reports, Axar Patel earns approximately INR 1 crore per endorsement deal. His annual earnings from endorsements reportedly to be over INR 10 crore.
In IPL 2025, Axar Patel has scored 101 runs at an average of 20.20 and picked only 1 wicket in six matches.
