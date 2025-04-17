English

Axar Patel net worth: DC skipper’s career earnings and endorsements

sports Apr 17 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
Axar Patel in IPL 2025

Axar Patel is currently leading Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL season. Under his captaincy, DC won 5 matches in their 6 outings and are currently at top of the points table.

Net worth

The Delhi Capitals skipper and Team India’s all-rounder has an estimated net worth of 50 crore.

Career earnings

Axar Patel is expected to receive INR 16.5 crore from Delhi Capitals after IPL 2025. As a Grade B contract player, he receives 3 crore annually from the BCCI.

IPL earnings

From his IPL debut in 2013 till 2024, Axar Patel earned a total earnings of 57.6 crore. His IPL salary is expected to increase at the end of the ongoing season.

Endorsement deals

Axar Patel has endorsement deals with several brands, including Boat, SG Cricket, JSW Sports, Fixderma, Nothing, Fitfeast, Apollo, FanCode, and Jio.

Endorsement earnings

As per the reports, Axar Patel earns approximately INR 1 crore per endorsement deal. His annual earnings from endorsements reportedly to be over INR 10 crore.

Performance in IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Axar Patel has scored 101 runs at an average of 20.20 and picked only 1 wicket in six matches.

