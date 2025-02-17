Sports

Real Madrid to Man United: Top 7 clubs with most Instagram followers

Some football teams boast fan following bigger than the population of continents. Coming to Instagram, these are the top seven clubs with the most followers as of February 2025.

7. Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC rounds out the list with 46.5 million followers.

6. Manchester City

Manchester City has 55.9 million followers.

5. Juventus

Juventus follows with 60.2 million followers.

4. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

 PSG stands at 62.8 million followers

3. Manchester United

Manchester United has 64.4 million followers.

2. FC Barcelona

Close behind, FC Barcelona has around 136 million followers.

1. Real Madrid

Leading the pack, Real Madrid boasts approximately 172 million followers on Instagram.

