Real Madrid to Man United: Top 7 clubs with most Instagram followers

Sports
Some football teams boast fan following bigger than the population of continents. Coming to Instagram, these are the top seven clubs with the most followers as of February 2025.
Liverpool FC rounds out the list with 46.5 million followers.
Manchester City has 55.9 million followers.
Juventus follows with 60.2 million followers.
PSG stands at 62.8 million followers
Manchester United has 64.4 million followers.
Close behind, FC Barcelona has around 136 million followers.
Leading the pack, Real Madrid boasts approximately 172 million followers on Instagram.
