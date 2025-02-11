Sports

Real Madrid: Ronaldo to Benzema, top 5 recent performances in UCL

Real Madrid always had standout performances from several key players in the UEFA Champions League. Checkout some of the most notable recent contributions.

Image credits: Getty

Rodrygo – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

In the 2022 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, Rodrygo scored a quick double to send tie to extra time. This helped Real Madrid ultimately win the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

Image credits: Getty

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois was key in Real Madrid’s 5-2 victory at Anfield in 2023. His incredible reflexes and crucial saves helped Real Madrid hold off Liverpool's attacks.

Image credits: Getty

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

In the 2023 Round of 16 first leg at Anfield, Vinícius Júnior was sensational, scoring twice in Real Madrid’s remarkable 5-2 victory over Liverpool.

Image credits: Getty

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Karim Benzema delivered a clinical performance in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the 2023 UCL quarter-finals. His crucial header helped Madrid take control of the tie.

Image credits: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid vs. Juventus

In the 2017 UEFA Champions League final, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to lead Real Madrid to a 4-1 victory over Juventus. 

Image credits: Getty

