Real Madrid: Ronaldo to Benzema, top 5 recent performances in UCL

Real Madrid always had standout performances from several key players in the UEFA Champions League. Checkout some of the most notable recent contributions.
In the 2022 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, Rodrygo scored a quick double to send tie to extra time. This helped Real Madrid ultimately win the tie 6-5 on aggregate.
Thibaut Courtois was key in Real Madrid’s 5-2 victory at Anfield in 2023. His incredible reflexes and crucial saves helped Real Madrid hold off Liverpool's attacks.
In the 2023 Round of 16 first leg at Anfield, Vinícius Júnior was sensational, scoring twice in Real Madrid’s remarkable 5-2 victory over Liverpool.
Karim Benzema delivered a clinical performance in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the 2023 UCL quarter-finals. His crucial header helped Madrid take control of the tie.
In the 2017 UEFA Champions League final, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to lead Real Madrid to a 4-1 victory over Juventus.
