Sevilla 1-4 Barcelona: Lewandowski equals Messi's La Liga goal record

Sports
Barcelona faced Sevilla, with Lewandowski returning as the lead striker, replacing Ferran Torres.
Lewandowski converted a clever corner, sliding home after Iñigo Martínez's headed.
Lewandowski is the first since Messi (2019/20) to score 19+ goals in 22 La Liga games.
Messi scored record 672 goals for Barca, cementing his legacy as the club's greatest-ever player.
Rohit Sharma's luxury collection of luxury cars revealed: CHECK HERE
MI Cape Town wins SA20 title: 11 titles won by Mumbai franchise
Real Madrid: Bale to Di Maria, 6 underrated players in club's history
FC Barcelona: Keita to Rakitic, 6 underrated players in club's history