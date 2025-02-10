Sports

Sevilla 1-4 Barcelona: Lewandowski equals Messi's La Liga goal record

Barcelona breezes past Sevilla

Barcelona faced Sevilla, with Lewandowski returning as the lead striker, replacing Ferran Torres.

Lewandowski's goal

Lewandowski converted a clever corner, sliding home after Iñigo Martínez's headed.

Historic benchmark

Lewandowski is the first since Messi (2019/20) to score 19+ goals in 22 La Liga games.

All-time top scorer

Messi scored record 672 goals for Barca, cementing his legacy as the club's greatest-ever player.

