Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: Major tournaments he missed

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury, which he sustained during the Sydney Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah ruling out of the Champions Trophy is a big blow for India as he has been one of the reliable bowlers for the team in the big tournaments.
With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the tournament, Harshit Rana has been added to the squad as his replacement by BCCI selectors.
It is not the first time that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the major tournament. Check out other important events he has missed due to back injury.
Jasprit Bumrah was out of action for 11 months from September 2022 to August 2023 and thus he missed the Asia Cup due to back injury.
The major tournament Jasprit Bumrah missed due to his recurring back issue was the T20 World Cup 2022. His absence was felt by Team India as they lost to England in the semifinal.
Mumbai Indians had a big setback as their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the IPL 2023. Despite his absence, MI managed to reach the playoffs that year.
Bumrah was unavailable for the WTC Final 2023 against Australia due to back injury. India suffered a 209-run defeat against the Pat Cummins-led side.
