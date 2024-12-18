Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Net Worth: Salary, income, assets of ace spinner

Ace spinner R. Ashwin is one of India's most successful spinners. He announced his retirement from International Cricket. Let's check out his net worth

Image credits: Instagram

Net Worth

Media reports suggest that his net worth is estimated to be $16 million, approximately ₹132 crores

Image credits: Instagram

House Value

His Chennai home is valued at around ₹9 crores

Image credits: Instagram

Annual Income of Ravichandran Ashwin

His annual income is reported to be approximately ₹10 crore, with monthly earnings of around ₹50 lakh

Image credits: Instagram

Earnings from the IPL

He has been brought by CSK this year with a whooping amount of Rs. 9.75 crore

Image credits: Instagram

Contract with BCCI,

As per BCCI's grade A category, he used to earn Rs. 5 crore annually excluding match fees

Image credits: Instagram

Sara Tendulkar vs Dhanashree: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth

IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE

Sara Tendulkar in Australia: Spotted at Gabba for Brisbane test

5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit, Virat's retirement