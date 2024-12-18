Ravichandran Ashwin Net Worth: Salary, income, assets of ace spinner

Sports
Ace spinner R. Ashwin is one of India's most successful spinners. He announced his retirement from International Cricket. Let's check out his net worth
Media reports suggest that his net worth is estimated to be $16 million, approximately ₹132 crores
His Chennai home is valued at around ₹9 crores
His annual income is reported to be approximately ₹10 crore, with monthly earnings of around ₹50 lakh
He has been brought by CSK this year with a whooping amount of Rs. 9.75 crore
As per BCCI's grade A category, he used to earn Rs. 5 crore annually excluding match fees
Sara Tendulkar vs Dhanashree: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth
IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE
Sara Tendulkar in Australia: Spotted at Gabba for Brisbane test
5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit, Virat's retirement