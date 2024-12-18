R. Ashwin retires from International Cricket: 10 interesting facts

Sports
Ashwin wanted to be a footballer in his childhood. He was a good football player during his school days. He was known for kicking the ball powerfully
Ashwin took 9 wickets in his first Test against West Indies. This was the second-highest score by an Indian debutant after Narendra Hirwani's 16 wickets
Ashwin is the fastest bowler to take 75 wickets and score over 500 runs in Test cricket history
On November 13, 2011, Ashwin married his childhood friend Preeti Narayanan. Ashwin's father Ravichandran played cricket in Tamil Nadu
Ashwin played as an opening batsman in junior-level cricket. Later, he moved down the batting order and became an off-break bowler
Ashwin is the first Indian cricketer to score a century and take five wickets on two separate occasions in the same Test match
Ashwin took 29 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2013. He became the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan (32) and Erapalli Prasanna (26) to take over 25 wickets in a series
Ashwin scored his second Test century in first Test of Tendulkar farewell series against West Indies in 2013. He shared a 280-run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the 7th wicket
Ashwin performed well for India in the 2014 World T20. He topped the bowling list for his team with 11 wickets in the tournament
Ashwin took 13 wickets in the 2015 World Cup. He recorded his best ODI bowling figures of 4/25 against the UAE
