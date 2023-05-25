CRICKET
Did you know Akash Madhwal, an engineer by profession from Uttarakhand, learnt the sport while playing tennis-ball cricket?
Madhwal's spell helped MI register a crushing 81-run win over LSG to seal berth in IPL 2023 qualifier 2 against GT.
With 5/5, the MI bowler registered best bowling figures in the IPL by an uncapped player and in IPL playoffs.
Akash Madhwal's 5/5 against LSG came on back of his 4/37 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial tie.
Akash Madhwal, who joined MI last year, was introduced on the big stage this IPL thanks to captain Rohit Sharma.
With Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer injured, Madhwal grabbed the golden opportunity with both hands.
Believe it or not, Akash Madhwal bowled as a net bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.
Akash Madhwal quit his steady job as a civil engineer and joined Uttarakhand team, before IPL came calling.