Meet MI's Akash Madhwal: An engineer who played tennis-ball cricket

A star in Mumbai Indians' arsenal

Did you know Akash Madhwal, an engineer by profession from Uttarakhand, learnt the sport while playing tennis-ball cricket?

5/5 in 3.3 overs against LSG

Madhwal's spell helped MI register a crushing 81-run win over LSG to seal berth in IPL 2023 qualifier 2 against GT.

Unbelievable figures for Akash Madhwal

With 5/5, the MI bowler registered best bowling figures in the IPL by an uncapped player and in IPL playoffs.

4/37 against SRH in do-or-die game

Akash Madhwal's 5/5 against LSG came on back of his 4/37 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial tie.

Responding to captain's call

Akash Madhwal, who joined MI last year, was introduced on the big stage this IPL thanks to captain Rohit Sharma.

Grabbing the right opportunity

With Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer injured, Madhwal grabbed the golden opportunity with both hands.

RCB's loss is MI's gain

Believe it or not, Akash Madhwal bowled as a net bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

A civil engineer by profession

Akash Madhwal quit his steady job as a civil engineer and joined Uttarakhand team, before IPL came calling.

