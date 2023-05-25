CRICKET
CSK have made it to IPL final 9 times before, but never has their ride been as topsy-turvy
Despite injuries to Ben Stokes, Kylie Jamieson and Deepak Chahar at the start of the season, Dhoni took things in his stride
Dhoni's faith in Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana added zing to CSK's bowling attack
CSK didn't change their playing XI once Chahar returned from injury; "It's about playing for the team," believes Dhoni
Dhoni's calmness, and the way he assigns roles to players, including himself, made a huge difference
"I can be an annoying captain. I tell fielders to keep looking at me till the last moment."
While Dube was CSK's designated spin hitter, Rahane played a key role of floater according to the situation
If CSK win on Sunday, Dhoni can leave the stage as the most successful captain in IPL history