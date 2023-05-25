CRICKET

Chennai Super Kings: The IPL team that never stops believing

CSK have made it to IPL final 9 times before, but never has their ride been as topsy-turvy

It all started with injuries

Despite injuries to Ben Stokes, Kylie Jamieson and Deepak Chahar at the start of the season, Dhoni took things in his stride

Sri Lankan duo weaved magic

Dhoni's faith in Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana added zing to CSK's bowling attack

Continuity remained the key

CSK didn't change their playing XI once Chahar returned from injury; "It's about playing for the team," believes Dhoni

The Mahi effect

Dhoni's calmness, and the way he assigns roles to players, including himself, made a huge difference

Dhoni's micro-management on the field

"I can be an annoying captain. I tell fielders to keep looking at me till the last moment."

Dube and Rahane delivered

While Dube was CSK's designated spin hitter, Rahane played a key role of floater according to the situation

Will CSK bag 10th IPL title?

If CSK win on Sunday, Dhoni can leave the stage as the most successful captain in IPL history

