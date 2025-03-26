Football transfer rumours: Isak to Grealish, potential summer moves

Sports
Several top European clubs are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window, with numerous players linked to potential moves. Check the latest updates.
Arsenal have scheduled a meeting with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres' agent, who is a close friend of manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal have opted against signing Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and will instead focus on raising funds to sign Magpies striker Alexander Isak.
Manchester City are looking to sell winger Jack Grealish, with Chelsea, AC Milan, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United all interested.
Juventus are interested in signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, who may consider a swap deal to bring Kenan Yildiz to Old Trafford.
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is keen to return to the Premier League and break the division's all-time scoring record.
Liverpool are expected to wrap up a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has expressed his desire to join the club.
Liverpool may also make a move for Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, who has been valued at €45m (£37.6m).
Arsenal is also interested in signing Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, but face competition from Manchester City and Liverpool.
Manchester United want to sell centre-back Harry Maguire and replace him with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.
