Entertainment

PV Sindhu's Wedding: Check out wedding looks of ace shuttler

PV Sindhu's Wedding with Venkat Dutta Sai

Badminton star PV Sindhu recently tied the knot with Hyderabad businessman Venkat Dutta Sai in Udaipur. Her wedding pictures are going viral

PV Sindhu in a Golden Silk Saree

PV Sindhu had a South Indian wedding and wore a golden silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She also wore a long golden veil

Emerald Jewelry Completes the Look

PV Sindhu paired her golden silk saree with a royal Kundan and emerald Rani Haar and choker set, matching earrings, and a Matha Patti

Red Kanjeevaram Saree

PV Sindhu looked like a South Indian beauty in a red and golden Kanjeevaram saree with traditional South Indian jewelry

PV Sindhu's Indo-Western Look

PV Sindhu also sported an Indo-Western look with a pastel lehenga and crop top, paired with heavy head accessories

PV Sindhu in a Red Lehenga

PV Sindhu chose a red and golden flared lehenga with a plain full-sleeved blouse and heavy gold jewelry

Magenta Pink Lehenga Look

PV Sindhu also wore a magenta pink lehenga with beautiful peacock and paisley designs and a full-sleeved blouse

