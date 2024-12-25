PV Sindhu's Wedding: Check out wedding looks of ace shuttler

Entertainment
Badminton star PV Sindhu recently tied the knot with Hyderabad businessman Venkat Dutta Sai in Udaipur. Her wedding pictures are going viral
PV Sindhu had a South Indian wedding and wore a golden silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She also wore a long golden veil
PV Sindhu paired her golden silk saree with a royal Kundan and emerald Rani Haar and choker set, matching earrings, and a Matha Patti
PV Sindhu looked like a South Indian beauty in a red and golden Kanjeevaram saree with traditional South Indian jewelry
PV Sindhu also sported an Indo-Western look with a pastel lehenga and crop top, paired with heavy head accessories
PV Sindhu chose a red and golden flared lehenga with a plain full-sleeved blouse and heavy gold jewelry
PV Sindhu also wore a magenta pink lehenga with beautiful peacock and paisley designs and a full-sleeved blouse
