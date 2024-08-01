Paris Olympics 2024: A look at top Indian athletes in action today

Sports
Nikhat Zareen is set to face a stern test against the Chinese favourite Wu Yu, in what would be the battle of the world champions (across tow weight categories).
India's badmiton men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarterfinals at Paris Olympics 2024.
The 22-year-old had produced a masterclass against World No. 4 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia to qualify for the round of 16.
World No. 13 PV Sindhu will face the sixth-seeded He Bingjiao of the People's Republic of China in the round of 16 match.
At 1:30 pm, India will play against Belgium in Men's Pool B match.
The 28-year-old Swapnil Kusale will look to put his past setbacks behind him as the Indian shooter will take part in the final of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final.