CRICKET
Raina's statement read “My life has always revolved around food and I have been happy to introduce the people of Amsterdam to the essence of Indian cuisine.”
Serving a delicious fusion of North and South Indian cuisine this Indian establishment is committed to introducing the vibrant Indian flavors to the Dutch.
“My life has always revolved around food and I have been happy to introduce the people of Amsterdam to the essence of Indian cuisine.”
“ Among my personal favorites are Rajma Chawal, Matar Paneer and Baigan Bharta."
On 15th August 2020 the southpaw announced retirement from all forms of international cricket, while he played his last IPL match for Chennai Super Kings on October 2021.
Raina made 322 appearances for India across all formats (Test-18, ODI- 226 & T20I- 78), scoring a combined total of 7987 runs.