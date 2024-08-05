CRICKET

Suresh Raina's restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Image credits: Getty

The 2011 World Cup winner is passionate about Indian culture

Raina's statement read “My life has always revolved around food and I have been happy to introduce the people of Amsterdam to the essence of Indian cuisine.”

Image credits: PR handout

Which cuisine do they serve ?

Serving a delicious fusion of North and South Indian cuisine this Indian establishment is committed to introducing the vibrant Indian flavors to the Dutch. 

Image credits: PR Handout

Suresh Raina on his new establishment

“My life has always revolved around food and I have been happy to introduce the people of Amsterdam to the essence of Indian cuisine.”
 

Image credits: Getty

What are his favourite dishes ?

“ Among my personal favorites are Rajma Chawal, Matar Paneer and Baigan Bharta."

Image credits: Getty

When did he retire ?

On 15th August 2020 the southpaw announced retirement from all forms of international cricket,  while he played his last IPL match for Chennai Super Kings on October 2021.  

Image credits: Getty

A look at his best career stats

Raina made 322 appearances for India across all formats (Test-18, ODI- 226 & T20I- 78), scoring a combined total of 7987 runs. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One