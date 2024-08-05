CRICKET

Virat Kohli

India legend owns One8 Comune and Nueva. One8 is situated in multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai, while Nueva, in the capital city, offers a variety in South American cuisine. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar

The God of Cricket's multicuisine restaurant, Tendulkars, boasts numerous branches in Mumbai and Bangalore

Image credits: X

Suresh Raina

The former Indian middle-order batsman's restaurant is situated in Amsterdam. Serving a fusion of North and South Indian dishes to the people in Dutch capital. 

Image credits: PR handout

Kapil Dev

The 1983 World Cup winning captain's venture, Eleven, embraces a cricket theme and is located in Patna. It offers a wide variety of Indian and pan Asian cuisines.   

Image credits: Getty

Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer launched his restaurant, Dine Fine, in 2005. It is situated in Pune and serves one of the best tandoori items along with Indian and continental dishes.  

Image credits: Getty

Ravindra Jadeja

India allrounder owns Jaddu's Food Field, situated in Rajkot, Gujarat. The restaurant was opened in 2012 and deals exclusively in vegetarian dishes. 

Image credits: Twitter

M S Dhoni

'Captain Cool' launched Shaka Harry in December 2022. It's first branch was opened in Bangalore Airpot and It specializes in serving vegan food to its customers.

Image credits: Getty

Sourav Ganguly

The Prince of Kolkata started Sourav's Food Pavilion, a multicuisine restaurant in his hometown in 2004. However the venture was closed in 2011. 

Image credits: X/@SGanguly99

Shikhar Dhawan

The former India opener started 'The Flying Catch' sports cafe in Dubai in 2013. It offers a vibrant sports-watching ambience and serves healthy and nutritious food to its guests. 

Image credits: Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan
