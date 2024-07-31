Sports

PV Sindhu to Manika Batra: Top Indian athletes in action on Day 5

Image credits: Twitter

1. Lakshya Sen

It's a do-or-die clash for Lakshya Sen at the Paris Olympics. The stakes are very high at the moment as the young maverick takes on Jonatan Christie.

Image credits: Lakshya Sen Instagram

2. PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is aiming for a hat-trick of Olympic medals and she will be aiming to keep the momentum going as she faces Kuuba Kristin on Wednesday.

Image credits: Instagram

3. Deepika Kumari

Deepika Kumari has a point to prove after the archery team's lacklustre performance. She will be looking to make it to the round of 16 without any issues on Wednesday.

Image credits: Twitter

4. Lovlina Borgohain

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner may have been given a tough draw, but she will be aiming to surely punch her ticket to the next round as she takes on Sunniva Hofstad.

Image credits: Instagram/@lovlina_borgohain

5. Manika Batra

The Indian has been enjoying a fine run in recent times and her aim will be to book her place for the quarters and continue her historic run.

Image credits: India All Sports Twitter
