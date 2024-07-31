PV Sindhu to Manika Batra: Top Indian athletes in action on Day 5

Sports
It's a do-or-die clash for Lakshya Sen at the Paris Olympics. The stakes are very high at the moment as the young maverick takes on Jonatan Christie.
PV Sindhu is aiming for a hat-trick of Olympic medals and she will be aiming to keep the momentum going as she faces Kuuba Kristin on Wednesday.
Deepika Kumari has a point to prove after the archery team's lacklustre performance. She will be looking to make it to the round of 16 without any issues on Wednesday.
The Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner may have been given a tough draw, but she will be aiming to surely punch her ticket to the next round as she takes on Sunniva Hofstad.
The Indian has been enjoying a fine run in recent times and her aim will be to book her place for the quarters and continue her historic run.