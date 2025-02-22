Sports

Mohammed Shami's fitness secret REVEALED: Bowler follows THIS diet

Image credits: Getty

Diet regime

Shami prefers eating one meal a day, specifically dinner, and has avoided breakfast and lunch since 2015.

Image credits: Getty

Avoids sweets

He avoids cravings for sweets and other indulgent foods, staying away from many items people typically eat.

Image credits: Getty

Injury and recovery

Shami was out of international cricket for 14 months due to an ankle injury from the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Image credits: Getty

Weight touched 90 kgs

During recovery, he gained weight, reaching 90 kg, but managed to shed 9 kg to regain fitness.

Image credits: Getty

What Shami said

"The best thing about me is that I do not crave for delicacies. I stay away from sweets."

Image credits: Getty

Occasional indulgence

Despite his strict regimen, Shami enjoys biryani occasionally.

Image credits: Getty

Career milestone

Despite challenges, Shami became 8th Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets against Bangladesh in CT 2025.

Image credits: Getty

