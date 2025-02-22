Mohammed Shami's fitness secret REVEALED: Bowler follows THIS diet

Sports
Shami prefers eating one meal a day, specifically dinner, and has avoided breakfast and lunch since 2015.
He avoids cravings for sweets and other indulgent foods, staying away from many items people typically eat.
Shami was out of international cricket for 14 months due to an ankle injury from the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
During recovery, he gained weight, reaching 90 kg, but managed to shed 9 kg to regain fitness.
"The best thing about me is that I do not crave for delicacies. I stay away from sweets."
Despite his strict regimen, Shami enjoys biryani occasionally.
Despite challenges, Shami became 8th Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets against Bangladesh in CT 2025.
