Sports
Draw for the knockout stage of this season's UEFA Champions League was made on Friday.
Liverpool remain favourites with a 17.2% chance of winning, despite a 3.0% drop after the draw.
If Liverpool beat PSG in the last-16, they could face Aston Villa (QF) and Arsenal/Real Madrid (SF).
Barcelona (15.4%) are second favourites, gaining +2.7% after drawing Benfica.
Arsenal dropped 3.2% to 13.6%, the biggest negative shift due to their tough route.
Inter Milan (12.7%) and Real Madrid (11.6%) complete the top five favourites.
PSG (8.8%) chances remain unchanged despite drawing Liverpool.
Bayer Leverkusen (5.8%) improved (+1.2%), now statistically ahead of Bayern Munich (4.8%).
Aston Villa (1.0%) are among the biggest underdogs, with Feyenoord (0.6%) having the lowest probability.
UCL: Predictions for top 5 clashes in 2024/25 Round of 16
Will Haaland be fit for Liverpool clash? Man City boss gives update
Mohammad Shami owns THESE stunning Cars—A look at his luxe life
Mbappe vs Vinicius: 2024/25 season of Real Madrid forwards compared