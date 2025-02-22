Sports

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool or Arsenal: Opta predicts UCL winner

Image credits: Getty

Champions League last-16 draw

Draw for the knockout stage of this season's UEFA Champions League was made on Friday.

Image credits: Getty

Opta supercomputer picks winner

Liverpool remain favourites with a 17.2% chance of winning, despite a 3.0% drop after the draw.

Image credits: Getty

Liverpool vs PSG in last-16

If Liverpool beat PSG in the last-16, they could face Aston Villa (QF) and Arsenal/Real Madrid (SF).

Image credits: Getty

Barcelona's chances

Barcelona (15.4%) are second favourites, gaining +2.7% after drawing Benfica.

Image credits: Getty

Arsenal's chances

Arsenal dropped 3.2% to 13.6%, the biggest negative shift due to their tough route.

Image credits: Getty

Real Madrid's chances

Inter Milan (12.7%) and Real Madrid (11.6%) complete the top five favourites.

Image credits: Getty

PSG's chances

PSG (8.8%) chances remain unchanged despite drawing Liverpool.

Image credits: Getty

German giants' chances

Bayer Leverkusen (5.8%) improved (+1.2%), now statistically ahead of Bayern Munich (4.8%).

Image credits: Getty

UCL underdogs

Aston Villa (1.0%) are among the biggest underdogs, with Feyenoord (0.6%) having the lowest probability.

Image credits: Getty

UCL: Predictions for top 5 clashes in 2024/25 Round of 16

Will Haaland be fit for Liverpool clash? Man City boss gives update

Mohammad Shami owns THESE stunning Cars—A look at his luxe life

Mbappe vs Vinicius: 2024/25 season of Real Madrid forwards compared