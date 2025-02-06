Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu': Know origin of CR7's iconic celebration

Image credits: Getty

Introduction to Siuuu

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 923 career goals, often followed by his iconic "Siuuu" celebration since 2013

Image credits: Getty

Origin of Siuuu

First performed during a preseason friendly in 2013 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium against Chelsea

Image credits: Getty

Evolution of Siuuu

Ronaldo celebrated with a leaping wide-stance pose, later adding a mid-air spin to highlight his name

Image credits: Getty

Crowd Accompaniment

Fans globally chant "Siuuu!" every time Ronaldo performs the celebration

Image credits: Getty

Global Influence

Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration has transcended football, inspiring athletes across sports like MMA, tennis, golf, and American football

Image credits: Getty

Marcus Stoinis retires from ODIs: Top 5 innings by all-rounder

Virat Kohli ruled out of 1st India vs England ODI clash; here's why

Wealth showdown: Net worth of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compared

Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: 6 quotes from Virat Kohli on 'G.O.A.T' CR7