Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu': Know origin of CR7's iconic celebration

Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 923 career goals, often followed by his iconic "Siuuu" celebration since 2013
First performed during a preseason friendly in 2013 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium against Chelsea
Ronaldo celebrated with a leaping wide-stance pose, later adding a mid-air spin to highlight his name
Fans globally chant "Siuuu!" every time Ronaldo performs the celebration
Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration has transcended football, inspiring athletes across sports like MMA, tennis, golf, and American football
Marcus Stoinis retires from ODIs: Top 5 innings by all-rounder
Virat Kohli ruled out of 1st India vs England ODI clash; here's why
Wealth showdown: Net worth of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compared
Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: 6 quotes from Virat Kohli on 'G.O.A.T' CR7