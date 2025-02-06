Sports

Marcus Stoinis’ ODI retirement

Marcus Stoinis announced shock retirement from ODI cricket ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. On this note, let’s take a look at his top 5 ODI innings. 

146* vs New Zealand (2017)

Marcus Stoinis registered his maiden ODI century and played a brilliant knock of 146* off 117 balls against New Zealand in Auckland. 
 

60 vs England (2018)

Marcus Stoinis played a crucial knock of 60 off 55 balls to help Australia 304/8 against England, but his effort went in vain. 
 

52 vs India (2019)

The all-rounder played a valiant innings of 52 off 65 balls against India in Ranchi, but Australia fell 9-run short of achieving the 251-run target. 
 

 

47* vs India (2019)

Marcus Stoinis made a vital contribution with an unbeaten 47 off 43 balls to help Australia post 288/5 against India, which was successfully defended by bowlers. 
 

3/16 vs South Africa (2018)

Marcus Stoinis registered his best bowling figures in ODI, with 3/16 against South Africa, but effort went in vain as Proteas chased down 153-run target. 
 

