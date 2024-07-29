Sports
She will team up with Sarabjot Singh, who had agonisingly missed out on qualification to the final and the duo will be favourites to make it to the finals.
They will be aiming for their second win on the trot as they face the 2016 Olympic champions Argentina in a tricky fixture on Monday.
Every game will be a high stakes one for Lakshya as he hopes to make it to the next round. The Indian ace will be facing Julian Carraggi next.
Ramita pulled off a miraculous comeback while Arjun proved that consistency was the key on Sunday to reach the final rounds.
These two Indian shooters will be looking to emulate the heroics of Manu as they step on to the shooting range for the women's and men's 10m air rifle final events on Monday.