Sports

England's 1st 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces

Image credits: England/X

Tuchel's First England Squad

New manager Thomas Tuchel names his first squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Image credits: England/X

Shock Returns

Jordan Henderson, now at Ajax, makes a surprise comeback, while Marcus Rashford returns after a year-long absence.

Image credits: Getty

First-Time Call-Ups

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, Newcastle’s Dan Burn (32), and Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah earn their maiden England call-ups.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Goalkeeping Shake-Up

Tuchel selects four goalkeepers—Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, and James Trafford—breaking the usual three-keeper trend.

Image credits: Everton/X

Major Omissions

Bukayo Saka, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo, and Noni Madueke miss out due to injuries or fitness concerns.

Image credits: Arsenal/X

No Place for Watkins

Ollie Watkins, despite 14 goals and 11 assists this season, is also left out.

Image credits: England/X

Kane Leads the Attack

The Bayern Munich star is joined by Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Dominic Solanke, and Rashford in the forward lineup.

Image credits: England/X

Thomas Tuchel's 1st Squad

Image credits: England/X

