England's 1st 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces

Sports
New manager Thomas Tuchel names his first squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.
Jordan Henderson, now at Ajax, makes a surprise comeback, while Marcus Rashford returns after a year-long absence.
Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, Newcastle’s Dan Burn (32), and Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah earn their maiden England call-ups.
Tuchel selects four goalkeepers—Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale, and James Trafford—breaking the usual three-keeper trend.
Bukayo Saka, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo, and Noni Madueke miss out due to injuries or fitness concerns.
Ollie Watkins, despite 14 goals and 11 assists this season, is also left out.
The Bayern Munich star is joined by Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Dominic Solanke, and Rashford in the forward lineup.
