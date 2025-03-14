Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Can Gunners pull off a Champions League upset?

Sports
Drawn against 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
Arsenal, with the fewest goals conceded in the EPL and 5 UCL clean sheets (second only to Inter Milan), will rely on a strong backline.
Saka’s expected return after months out boosts Arsenal, who remain unbeaten when he starts with Odegaard.
Real Madrid’s attacking play leaves gaps, and Arsenal can exploit their defensive vulnerabilities.
Henry, who scored at the Bernabeu in 2006, stresses belief; “If you don’t believe, don’t even step on the pitch.”
A rock-solid defence, Saka’s return & right mentality can give them a chance.
