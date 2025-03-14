Sports

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Can Gunners pull off a Champions League upset?

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Arsenal Face a Huge Challenge

Drawn against 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

One of Europe’s Best Defences

Arsenal, with the fewest goals conceded in the EPL and 5 UCL clean sheets (second only to Inter Milan), will rely on a strong backline.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Saka’s Return Could Be a Game-Changer

Saka’s expected return after months out boosts Arsenal, who remain unbeaten when he starts with Odegaard.

Image credits: Arsenal/X

Madrid’s Attacking Approach Could Benefit Arsenal

Real Madrid’s attacking play leaves gaps, and Arsenal can exploit their defensive vulnerabilities.

Image credits: Getty

Thierry Henry’s Winning Mantra

Henry, who scored at the Bernabeu in 2006, stresses belief; “If you don’t believe, don’t even step on the pitch.”

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

Can Arsenal Pull Off an Upset?

A rock-solid defence, Saka’s return & right mentality can give them a chance.

Image credits: Arsenal/Instagram

IPL 2025: Virat to Rachin - 5 players who can score most centuries

IPL 2025: Dhoni to Pant - Predicting wicketkeepers for each team

Football transfer rumours: Dembele to De Jong - big updates

IPL 2025: 4 reasons why Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain might backfire