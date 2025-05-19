English

LSG's playoff pursuit: 5 things need to fix ahead of SRH clash

sports May 19 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
LSG eye playoff berth

Lucknow Super Giants are aiming for the playoff spot as they are locked in a three-way battle alongside Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Image credits: ANI
Crucial clash ahead

The clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad is crucial for LSG in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here are five things Rishabh Pant’s side needs to fix ahead of the match.

Image credits: ANI
1. Resurrect batting line-up

LSG’s batting line-up has been a little inconsistent, with Pooran, Marsh, and Markram being prime hitter. Other batters need to step up in crucial situations.

Image credits: ANI
2. Rishabh Pant’s form

Rishabh Pant needs to find his rhythm quickly in order to give support to LSG’s batting. Pant has scored just 128 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 12.80 in 11 matches.

Image credits: ANI
3. Enhance bowling performance.

LSG need to strengthen their bowling performance with Digvesh Singh Rathi and Shardul Thakur being their only standout performers.

Image credits: ANI
4. Adapt to pitch conditions

Since the pitch at Ekana Stadium tends to be slow, favouring bowlers, LSG tailor their strategy by playing an extra spinner and rotating strike in the middle overs.

Image credits: ANI
5. Maintain calm under pressure

With a playoff spot at stake, LSG need to maintain composure under pressure and focus on executing their plans rather than succumbing to the intensity of the moment.

Image credits: ANI

