LSG's playoff pursuit: 5 things need to fix ahead of SRH clash

Lucknow Super Giants are aiming for the playoff spot as they are locked in a three-way battle alongside Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
The clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad is crucial for LSG in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here are five things Rishabh Pant’s side needs to fix ahead of the match.
LSG’s batting line-up has been a little inconsistent, with Pooran, Marsh, and Markram being prime hitter. Other batters need to step up in crucial situations.
Rishabh Pant needs to find his rhythm quickly in order to give support to LSG’s batting. Pant has scored just 128 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 12.80 in 11 matches.
LSG need to strengthen their bowling performance with Digvesh Singh Rathi and Shardul Thakur being their only standout performers.
Since the pitch at Ekana Stadium tends to be slow, favouring bowlers, LSG tailor their strategy by playing an extra spinner and rotating strike in the middle overs.
With a playoff spot at stake, LSG need to maintain composure under pressure and focus on executing their plans rather than succumbing to the intensity of the moment.
