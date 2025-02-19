Sports

Can Man City avoid Champions League exit against Real Madrid?

Image credits: Getty

City’s Early Exit Threat

Manchester City could face their earliest Champions League exit since the Roberto Mancini era.

Image credits: Getty

First-Leg Draw

The 3-3 result at the Etihad leaves them in a precarious position against Real Madrid.

Image credits: Getty

Painful History vs Real Madrid

City led in the first leg but conceded late, echoing their 2022 semi-final heartbreak.

Image credits: Getty

Inconsistency & Challenge

Man City must deliver an almost perfect game to have a chance.

Image credits: Getty

Key Players’ Fitness Doubts

Haaland, Grealish, Ruben Dias, and Ake traveled but face late fitness tests. Akanji is out.

Image credits: Getty

Rodri’s Absence a Major Concern

Guardiola likened his importance to Messi’s role once at Barcelona.

Image credits: Getty

Unfamiliar Struggles

City finished 22nd in group-stage rankings, an unexpected scenario for the defending champions.

Image credits: Getty

Do-or-Die Situation

Failure would create a void in their April-May fixtures, increasing pressure on the squad.

Image credits: Getty

Final Challenge

Man City must produce something special against Real Madrid or face an early exit.

Image credits: Getty

FC Barcelona: Messi records that Lamine Yamal could break at club

Real Madrid to Man United: Top 7 clubs with most Instagram followers

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

Omar Marmoush can be next Mohamed Salah; 7 reasons why