Can Man City avoid Champions League exit against Real Madrid?

Sports
Manchester City could face their earliest Champions League exit since the Roberto Mancini era.
The 3-3 result at the Etihad leaves them in a precarious position against Real Madrid.
City led in the first leg but conceded late, echoing their 2022 semi-final heartbreak.
Man City must deliver an almost perfect game to have a chance.
Haaland, Grealish, Ruben Dias, and Ake traveled but face late fitness tests. Akanji is out.
Guardiola likened his importance to Messi’s role once at Barcelona.
City finished 22nd in group-stage rankings, an unexpected scenario for the defending champions.
Failure would create a void in their April-May fixtures, increasing pressure on the squad.
Man City must produce something special against Real Madrid or face an early exit.
