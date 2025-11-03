English

From Agra to World Cup Glory: Deepti Sharma’s Cricket and DSP Journey

sports Nov 03 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Social Media
Agra's Daughter Deepti Sharma Creates History

The Indian women's cricket team made history by winning the World Cup, with Deepti Sharma from Agra, UP, emerging as one of the most celebrated stars.

Image credits: ANI
Deepti Won Hearts with All-Round Performance

Deepti Sharma won hearts with her stellar all-round performance as India lifted the Women’s World Cup, becoming a celebrated star and inspiration for aspiring cricketers.

Image credits: BCCI Women
Deepti Sharma Holds the Post of DSP in UP

Deepti Sharma is also posted as a DSP in the UP government. The monthly salary of a DSP in UP is approximately between ₹53,100 and ₹1,77,500. However, it can vary with experience.

Image credits: Asianet News
What Do Deepti's Parents Do?

Born in Shamshabad, Agra, Deepti Sharma is the youngest of four brothers. Her father worked for Indian Railways, and her mother, Sushila Sharma, was a teacher.

Image credits: Asianet News
Brother Left His Job for Deepti

Deepti Sharma learned cricket from her brother Sumit, who even left his job to support her. Today, she has made history by winning the Women’s World Cup.

Image credits: Asianet News
Deepti Has Been Playing Cricket Since Age 9

Deepti Sharma started playing cricket at the mere age of 9. In 2014, at the age of 17, she was selected for the Indian women's cricket team.

Image credits: Instagram

