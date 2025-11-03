The Indian women's cricket team made history by winning the World Cup, with Deepti Sharma from Agra, UP, emerging as one of the most celebrated stars.
Deepti Sharma is also posted as a DSP in the UP government. The monthly salary of a DSP in UP is approximately between ₹53,100 and ₹1,77,500. However, it can vary with experience.
Born in Shamshabad, Agra, Deepti Sharma is the youngest of four brothers. Her father worked for Indian Railways, and her mother, Sushila Sharma, was a teacher.
Deepti Sharma learned cricket from her brother Sumit, who even left his job to support her. Today, she has made history by winning the Women’s World Cup.
Deepti Sharma started playing cricket at the mere age of 9. In 2014, at the age of 17, she was selected for the Indian women's cricket team.
