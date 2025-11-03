Shafali Verma played a crucial knock of 87 runs and also took 2 crucial wickets against South Africa in the final.
Smriti Mandhana played an inning of 45 runs in the final match. Throughout the series, she scored 434 runs, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer.
Jemimah Rodrigues scored 24 runs against South Africa. However, before this, she had played an unbeaten inning of 127 runs in the semi-final match against Australia.
Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the Indian women's cricket team and a number four batter. She scored 20 runs in the final match. However, her captaincy was outstanding.
Deepti Sharma is India's star player, who excels with both bat and ball. She scored 58 runs in the final. Not only that, she also took the most wickets, five in total.
Richa Ghosh is a wicketkeeper and batter known for her power-hitting. In the final match, she played a crucial inning of 34 runs off 34 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes.
Amanjot Kaur is also an all-rounder for the Indian team, who scored 12 runs in the final and took the crucial catch to dismiss SA skipper Laura Wolvaardt.
In the grand finale, Radha Yadav remained unbeaten on 3 runs but proved expensive with the ball, conceding 45 runs in her 5-over spell.
Kranti Gaud is known for her excellent line and length bowling. She impressed everyone with her bowling throughout the tournament and conceded only 16 runs in 3 overs in the final.
Shree Charani impressed everyone with her bowling, taking 1 wicket in the final and 14 wickets in the tournament.
Renuka Singh Thakur is a fast bowler for the Indian women's cricket team who excels with the new ball. She conceded only 28 runs in 8 overs against SA.
Injured Pratika Rawal missed the final, while Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, and Uma Chetry cheered and supported the team from the sidelines.
Ferrari to Audi: Inside Neymar’s Stunning £7.5 Million Car Collection
Real or Scripted? Seth Rollins’ Injury Sparks Confusion in WWE
Asia Cup 2025: Can India Retain the Crown? 3 Potential Challengers
Asia Cup 2025: 6 Indian Players Who Could Steal the Show