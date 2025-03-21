Sports
IPL 2025 is starting on March 22nd, featuring intense competition between 10 teams. This time, bowlers will also shine.
People mostly talk about batsmen, but today we will tell you about 5 bowlers who have taken the most wickets.
Team India's great leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top of this list. The bowler, currently playing for Punjab Kings, has taken 205 wickets.
Piyush Chawla has also been a great spin bowler for Team India. He has taken a total of 192 wickets in his IPL career so far.
Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has played the most matches for Chennai Super Kings, has taken a total of 183 wickets.
Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar from India is also included in this list. The excellent swing bowler has taken 181 wickets in his IPL career.
Sunil Narine is at number five on this list. His IPL career has also been quite good. Sunil has taken a total of 182 wickets.
Indian off-spinner Ravi Aswhin, who will be playing for CSK in the IPL 2025, is one of the six highest wicket-takers in the history of the tournament, with 180 wickets.
