Today, we bring you a list of bowlers who have clinched the Purple Cap in the IPL since 2015. Let's dive in!
Former CSK star Dwayne Bravo bagged IPL purple cap in 2015. The West Indian took 26 wickets in 16 matches.
Swing specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed the Purple Cap in 2016, finishing the season with 23 wickets.
The SRH star dominated once again in the 2017 IPL season, claiming the Purple Cap with 26 wickets.
Australian pacer and then KXIP star Andrew Tye clinched the Purple Cap in the 2018 IPL season, taking 24 wickets.
South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, playing then for Chennai Super Kings, claimed 26 wickets in the 2019 IPL season.
The 2020 IPL season saw another South African bowler shine, as Kagiso Rabada claimed the Purple Cap with 30 wickets for Delhi Capitals.
The 2021 IPL season belonged to Indian pacer Harshal Patel, who claimed the Purple Cap with 32 wickets for RCB.
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showcased his brilliance in the 2022 IPL season, taking 27 wickets for Rajasthan Royals.
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami claimed the Purple Cap in the 2023 IPL season, leading the charts with 28 wickets for Gujarat Titans.
In the 2024 IPL season, Harshal Patel emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps for Punjab Kings, earning the Purple Cap.
