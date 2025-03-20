Sports
Many great players have left their mark in the Indian Premier League. These players have contributed to the IPL for years.
It is surprising but true that these players have never had the opportunity to captain any team so far. Let's learn about those players.
AB de Villiers played for RCB for years, but captaincy was not in his destiny. In 2016, he got a chance in Virat Kohli's absence, but Shane Watson became captain.
AB de Villiers has created his own craze at the international level. He was also the captain of the South African team. But he never captained in IPL.
Chris Gayle has created his own mark in the T20 format. But he could not get captaincy in IPL.
Gayle has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore & Kings XI Punjab in IPL. Despite setting many records, Gayle was unlucky.
Lasith Malinga, who was known as a player who could change the direction of the match single-handedly, never got a chance to be captain in IPL.
Despite playing hundreds of matches for Mumbai Indians, the Yorker specialist never got a chance to become the Mumbai captain.
