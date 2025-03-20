Sports

3 Legends Who Never Got Captaincy in IPL

Many great players have left their mark in the Indian Premier League. These players have contributed to the IPL for years.

Great IPL Players

It is surprising but true that these players have never had the opportunity to captain any team so far. Let's learn about those players.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers played for RCB for years, but captaincy was not in his destiny. In 2016, he got a chance in Virat Kohli's absence, but Shane Watson became captain.
 

IPL's All-rounder ABD

AB de Villiers has created his own craze at the international level. He was also the captain of the South African team. But he never captained in IPL.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has created his own mark in the T20 format. But he could not get captaincy in IPL.

Universal Boss Gayle Also Doesn't Have Captaincy

Gayle has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore & Kings XI Punjab in IPL. Despite setting many records, Gayle was unlucky.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, who was known as a player who could change the direction of the match single-handedly, never got a chance to be captain in IPL.

Mumbai Hero Malinga

Despite playing hundreds of matches for Mumbai Indians, the Yorker specialist never got a chance to become the Mumbai captain.

