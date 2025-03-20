Mbappe transfer saga: PSG's payback ploy on Real Madrid REVEALED

Sports
Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer, executing Florentino Perez’s long-term plan.
The French club lost their biggest star without financial compensation, fueling frustration.
Disputes over unpaid wages further strained PSG’s relationship with Mbappe.
The club now seeks retribution by targeting Real Madrid’s young talents.
PSG aims to sign prodigies from Real Madrid’s youth academy to settle the score.
With Castilla players making first-team appearances, Madrid must now rush to secure their young stars.
The clubs could face off in the UEFA Champions League semifinals if both progress past the quarterfinals.
