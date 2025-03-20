Sports

Mbappe transfer saga: PSG's payback ploy on Real Madrid REVEALED

Mbappe's dream transfer

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer, executing Florentino Perez’s long-term plan.

PSG's major setback

The French club lost their biggest star without financial compensation, fueling frustration.

Legal battle intensifies

Disputes over unpaid wages further strained PSG’s relationship with Mbappe.

PSG's revenge plan

The club now seeks retribution by targeting Real Madrid’s young talents.

La Fabrica in focus

PSG aims to sign prodigies from Real Madrid’s youth academy to settle the score.

Blow for Real Madrid

With Castilla players making first-team appearances, Madrid must now rush to secure their young stars.

On-field battle ahead?

The clubs could face off in the UEFA Champions League semifinals if both progress past the quarterfinals.

