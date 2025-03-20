Sports

Smriti Mandhana's car collection: Glimpse of her luxury rides

Lacklustre WPL 2025 season

Smriti Mandhana's 2025 WPL was disappointing as RCB exited in the group stage.

Couldn't defend WPL title

Smriti Mandhana, the 2024 WPL champion, fell short of reclaiming the title this season.

Impressive earnings

Among the richest female cricketers, Smriti Mandhana has a reported net worth of ₹33 crore.

High brand value

Smriti Mandhana boasts strong brand value, securing high-paying endorsements from major brands.

WPL earnings

Smriti Mandhana, the captain of RCB in WPL, earns ₹3.4 crore, making her the highest-paid cricketer in the league.

Love for expensive cars

Smriti Mandhana, a car enthusiast, purchased a top-variant Range Rover Evoque in Silicon Silver for ₹72.90 lakh in 2022.

Avid car lover

Smriti Mandhana owns a Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Creta XUV, and boasts of having close to 12 million Instagram followers.

IPL 2025: Gayle to Malinga: Top 3 legends who never captained team

IPL 2025: Dhawan to Kohli: Top 5 Batters with most fours in tournament

Sunil Chhetri comeback: 10 reasons it matters for Indian football

Manchester United's new stadium: Is Old Trafford's legacy at risk?