Smriti Mandhana's car collection: Glimpse of her luxury rides

Smriti Mandhana's 2025 WPL was disappointing as RCB exited in the group stage.
Smriti Mandhana, the 2024 WPL champion, fell short of reclaiming the title this season.
Among the richest female cricketers, Smriti Mandhana has a reported net worth of ₹33 crore.
Smriti Mandhana boasts strong brand value, securing high-paying endorsements from major brands.
Smriti Mandhana, the captain of RCB in WPL, earns ₹3.4 crore, making her the highest-paid cricketer in the league.
Smriti Mandhana, a car enthusiast, purchased a top-variant Range Rover Evoque in Silicon Silver for ₹72.90 lakh in 2022.
Smriti Mandhana owns a Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Creta XUV, and boasts of having close to 12 million Instagram followers.
