IPL 2025: Virat to Rachin - 5 players who can score most centuries

IPL 2025 kicks off on March 22, showcasing top aggressive batsmen across all 10 teams.

Who can score most centuries?

Here are the 5 batsmen who could set the record for most centuries in IPL 2025.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who once scored four centuries in a single season, is expected to deliver more this time.

2. Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batsman Abhishek Sharma is in top form and has the potential to score multiple centuries this season.

3. Travis Head

Australian batsman Travis Head, playing for SRH alongside Abhishek, can provide an explosive start and score a big century.

4. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has showcased his talent, and the Mumbai Indians batsman has the potential to score multiple centuries.

5. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra, playing for CSK, was the Player of the Series in the Champions Trophy, making him a strong contender for big centuries.

